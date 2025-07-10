LatestLY
    Muzaffarnagar: Cops Intervene As Kanwariyas Thrash Biker, Vandalise His Motorcycle With Sticks Over Minor Accident in UP; Video Surfaces

    A shocking video has surfaced from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, showing a group of Kanwariyas brutally thrashing a biker and vandalising his motorcycle with sticks after a minor road accident. The incident took place during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, triggering chaos on the busy stretch.

    A shocking video has surfaced from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, showing a group of Kanwariyas brutally thrashing a biker and vandalising his motorcycle with sticks after a minor road accident. The incident took place during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, triggering chaos on the busy stretch. The video shows the man being cornered and beaten repeatedly as his bike was smashed. Local police, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the scene and intervened just in time to prevent further harm. Muzaffarnagar Brawl: Kanwariyas Vandalise Dhaba Allegedly After Finding Onion in Food in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)

    Tags:
    kanwariya Kanwariya Vandalism Kanwariya Violence kanwariyas Muzaffarnagar UP Uttar Pradesh
