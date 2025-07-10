Muzaffarnagar: Cops Intervene As Kanwariyas Thrash Biker, Vandalise His Motorcycle With Sticks Over Minor Accident in UP; Video Surfaces

A shocking video has surfaced from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, showing a group of Kanwariyas brutally thrashing a biker and vandalising his motorcycle with sticks after a minor road accident. The incident took place during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, triggering chaos on the busy stretch. The video shows the man being cornered and beaten repeatedly as his bike was smashed. Local police, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the scene and intervened just in time to prevent further harm. Muzaffarnagar Brawl: Kanwariyas Vandalise Dhaba Allegedly After Finding Onion in Food in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Kanwariyas Thrash Biker, Vandalise His Motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar

#Muzaffarnagar In anger over a bike collision, Kanwariyas started breaking the bike by throwing it on the road. The police intervened and saved the bike. The Kanwariyas still continued to hit the bike with sticks #मुजफ्फरनगर pic.twitter.com/PFBLPcPIOw — Anmol Mittal (@theanmolmittal) July 10, 2025

