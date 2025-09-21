Uttar Pradesh PCS officer Swati Gupta has stirred a social media debate after a video of her Facebook Live went viral, where she laid down unusual conditions for meeting her. Currently posted with the Panchayati Raj Department, Gupta asked her followers to first become her "top fans" on Facebook and then share her posts consistently for 30 days before earning a chance to meet her. During the Facebook live, she said, whoever fulfils these two conditions, she will personally invite them to meet her. The remarks quickly sparked controversy, drawing mixed reactions online. Gupta, who cracked the UPPSC exam on her first attempt and has also cleared the PCS exam twice, along with the UPSC Mains once, is known for her academic achievements. An alumna of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Delhi, she now serves as an executive officer overseeing panchayat budgets and construction projects. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

UP PCS Officer Swati Gupta Sets 2 Conditions to Meet Her Fans

UP PCS officer Swati Gupta, currently posted with Panchayati Raj department, has set two preconditions for a meeting. 1. Become top fans on Facebook 2. Share her posts for 30 days pic.twitter.com/udAJgkL8VT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

