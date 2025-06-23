Two Uttar Pradesh police officers were suspended after a viral video appeared to show them allowing a wanted suspect to leave moments before a raid. The video shows a sub-inspector and a constable interacting casually with Anoop Shukla, a man wanted by police, before he calmly walks away with a trolley bag. Just seconds later, teams from Nawabganj and Kohna police stations arrive at the scene, seemingly unaware the suspect had just left. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shravan Kumar Singh, confirmed the suspension and said the officers’ actions appeared “suspicious” on initial review. An internal inquiry has been launched, and the case has been handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Colonelganj, for investigation. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Caught Taking Bribe To Alter Case Charges in Hamirpur, Video Goes Viral.

Cops Seen Waving at Suspect as He Flees

Two UP cops bid farewell to suspect, seconds later join the manhunt for the same suspect In UP's Kanpur, two cops who arrived on patrol bike could be seen letting off with smile a wanted suspect Anoop Shukla who leaves the spot with his trolley bag. Seconds later, cops from two… pic.twitter.com/77TdQzi0hH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 23, 2025

Cops Seen in Video Suspended

दिनांक 12 जून 2025 की एक वायरल वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित हो रही है, जिसमें थाना नवाबगंज एवं कोहना पुलिस द्वारा दबिश दी गई कार्यवाही के दौरान एक आरोपी को मौके से भगाने का आरोप सामने आया है। वायरल वीडियो में प्रथम दृष्टया उप निरीक्षक एवं एक आरक्षी की भूमिका संदिग्ध प्रतीत हो… pic.twitter.com/lfg1E2l5mN — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 22, 2025

