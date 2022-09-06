Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV-154, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on Tuesday. This is the world's first intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 6, 2022

