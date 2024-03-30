President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday presented Bharat Ratna to four eminent personalities-Former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and Agronomist MS Swaminathan. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended five eminent personalities for India’s highest civilian award. According to reports, President Murmu will confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on Lal Krishna Advani at his residence. Four of the five awards this year are posthumous. Advani, 96, is the only one alive. President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna Upon LK Advani, Four Eminent Personalities on March 30.

President Droupadi Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu presents the Bharat Ratna award to former PM PV Narasimha Rao (posthumously) The award was received by his son PV Prabhakar Rao pic.twitter.com/le4Re9viLM — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

#WATCH | Bharat Ratna award conferred upon former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur by President Murmu at Rahstrapati Bhawan in Delhi The award was received by his son Ram Nath Thakur pic.twitter.com/3vx5lkxwI2 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon agronomist MS Swaminathan The award was received by MS Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao pic.twitter.com/lZSdGmzNNt — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh (posthumously) The award was received by Chaudhary Charan Singh's grandson Jayant Singh pic.twitter.com/uaNUOAdz0N — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)