Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal, Habibganj Railway station has been renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday thanked PM Modi for the decision. The Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil this railway station on November 15. The railway station is redeveloped with modern airport-like amenities.

Tweet By ANI:

Bhopal | Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Habibganj Railway Station renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station Revamped station to be inaugurated on Nov 15 by PM Modi pic.twitter.com/rkkz43ecu7 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

