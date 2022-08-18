In a shocking incident, a vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot on Wednesday, August 18, in the Indrapuri locality of the Sipara area of ​​Beur PS in Patna. "The injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, the matter is being said to be a love affair," officials from Patna Police said.

