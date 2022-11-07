Fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory near Nawab Bahadur road Paschim Darwaza in Patna City in the evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Reports suggest that fire broke out due to a short circuit. Further reports into the incident is awaited. Video: Moving Car Catches Fire in Udaipur’s Jhadol, Occupants Escape Unhurt

Patna City Fire:

Bihar | Fire breaks out at a plastic manufacturing factory near Nawab Bahadur road Paschim Darwaza in Patna City. Fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/PJmpomW5K2 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

