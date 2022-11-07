In a shocking incident reported from Jhadol in Udaipur, fire broke out in a moving car in Ranghati on Jhadol to Udaipur road. The moving car caught fire suddenly and fortunately four passengers sitting in the car escaped unhurt. The video of the burning car has now surfaced on social media. According to reports, there were four people in the car, who barely saved their lives. According to the information received, all the people in the car were coming from Jhadol to Udaipur when the fire broke out. After this incident, the car was completely burnt to ashes. The fire spread and engulfed the car as soon as the occupants abandoned the vehicle. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Video: RTC Bus Catches Fire Due to Short Circuit in Andhra Pradesh, All Passengers Safe

Moving Car Catches Fire:

