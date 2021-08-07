As many as seven persons were killed after lightning struck Bihar on Saturday. According to details by State Minister Mangal Pandey, the lightning incident was reported from Banka district. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Bihar: Seven people have lost their lives in lightning strikes in Banka district, tweets State Minister Mangal Pandey — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

