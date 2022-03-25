A woman was brutally beaten with a hot iron rod by villagers who accused her of being characterless in Madhepura village of Bihar. The mob tried to take her clothes off. According to the victim, some men tried to gang-rape her. The mob thrashed her when she protested. Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the gruesome incident. A letter has been written to Bihar DGP to register FIR immediately and to arrest all the accused.

Check Tweet:

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the gruesome incident.Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP @bihar_police to register FIR immediately & to arrest all the accused.NCW has also sought best medical treatment & safety for the victim.Action taken must be apprised within 7 days — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 24, 2022

