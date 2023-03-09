In an unfortunate incident reported from Bhagalpur, a youth who was watching and recording a fight between two sides died after being shot. The young man was making a video of the fight from the roof of his house with a mobile phone. Meanwhile, firing started, which accidentally hit him. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Karnataka: Man Shot in Leg, Thrashed by Police After Threatening Public With Knife Attack in Kalaburagi (Watch Video).

Bhagalpur Crime News:

