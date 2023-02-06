In a shocking incident, a man in was caught on camera brandishing a knife and threatening people at a busy location in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. The police shot the man in the foot and then subdued him. The man was then arrested and hospitalised. Police are trying to find out why he behaved in such a manner. Karnataka: Man Attacks Villager With Machete Over Land Dispute in Maddur, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Man Shot in Foot by Cops:

Shootout at #Kalaburagi #Karnataka. A man named Jaffer who was threatening people brandishing knife was shot at his feet and injured by police to over power him. Despite repeated appeals, he didn't listen. He was rushed to nearby hospital. Cops are investigating y he did that. pic.twitter.com/FQitDpXzlI — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 6, 2023

