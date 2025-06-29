In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar area, a thief stole a motorcycle parked outside a house in just 22 seconds. The thief swiftly broke the bike’s lock and fled the scene, as captured in the CCTV footage. The entire act was executed with startling precision, raising concerns about rising street crimes in the area. Police are now scanning CCTV clips to identify and trace the accused. Tamil Nadu: Temple Worker, Detained in Connection With Alleged Theft of Gold Jewellery, Dies in Police Custody; Tension Erupts in Sivaganga.

Bike Theft in Ghaziabad

