Chennai, June 29: A 27-year-old temple worker and a security guard, B. Ajith Kumar, died in police custody at the Thiruppuvanam police station in Sivaganga district, triggering tension and protests from his relatives and locals. Ajith, a temporary employee at the Madapuram Bhadrakaliamman temple, was detained by the police in connection with the alleged theft of 9.5 sovereigns (around 10 pounds) of gold jewellery from the car of a woman visiting the temple.

According to police sources, an elderly woman named Sivagami had arrived at the temple from Thirumangalam along with her granddaughter to offer prayers. She had given her car keys to Ajith, requesting him to park the vehicle. Upon returning from darshan, she discovered that the gold jewellery kept in the car had been stolen. Based on a complaint, the Thiruppuvanam police questioned Ajith and four others regarding the missing jewellery on Saturday. Man Commits Suicide in Police Custody in Rajasthan.

When Ajith reportedly refused to confess, the police took the group in a van for further questioning. During this time, Ajith died under mysterious circumstances. News of his death quickly spread, leading to outrage among Ajith’s relatives and residents from Madapuram and Thiruppuvanam. They gathered outside the Thiruppuvanam police station, demanding justice and an explanation from the authorities. Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and senior officials rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitated crowd to defuse tensions.

A heavy police presence was deployed at the station to prevent any untoward incidents as emotions ran high. The district police chief confirmed that an investigation has been launched into Ajith’s death in custody. Six policemen of the Thiruppuvanam police station have been suspended pending an inquiry. Officials have stated that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly examined, and appropriate action will be taken if any lapses are found. Lucknow Shocker: Man Dies in Police Custody in Uttar Pradesh, Family Alleges Cops Beat Him to Death.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over custodial violence in Tamil Nadu, with activists and opposition parties calling for an independent probe into the matter. It may be recalled that since 2021, after the Stalin government assumed office, more than 25 people have lost their lives in alleged custodial torture. Meanwhile, Ajith’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

