Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo met with an accident in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday. He was first shifted to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Later, he is shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel assureed of all possible support. Sahdev Dirdo became famous after his video singing "Bachpan Ka Pyar" became viral.

Tweets By ANI:

Boy from 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' viral video Sahdev Dirdo meets with accident, under treatment in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Chhattisgarh CM assures all help — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Chhattisgarh | Sahdev Dirdo is being shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur for better treatment. — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

