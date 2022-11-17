Varanasi Court dismissed the plea filed by the Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit in the Gyanvapi Mosque case. The next hearing on the matter is on scheduled for December 2. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) and others had moved the petition challenging the maintainability of the original suit filed in the Varanasi district court in 1991, on grounds of maintainability and for being violative of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court Extends Protection of Area Inside Mosque Where ‘Shivling’ Was Found

Check Tweets:

#BreakingNews | Varanasi District Court rejects the plea of Masjid Committee in #GyanvapiMosqueCasepic.twitter.com/w5SCSsEIYa — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 17, 2022

#JustIN | #GyanvapiDispute A #VaranasiCourt today DISMISSED the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee's plea (filed under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC) challenging the maintainability of a suit to hand over possession of the #Gyanvapi Mosque premises to Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu). pic.twitter.com/3XFqOTJOHJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)