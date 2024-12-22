A fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday afternoon. The blaze was brought under control by the evening, according to the Delhi Fire Department. Several people sustained burn injuries, but the exact number and severity remain unclear. Firefighters managed to contain the flames after several hours of effort. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities are assessing the damage and ensuring the safety of nearby residents. Jaipur Petrol Pump Fire: Several Feared Dead As Blaze Erupts in Gas Tanker After Collision With Other Vehicles (Watch Videos).

Burari Fire

