A massive fire erupted at a petrol pump in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday morning, leaving one person dead and several others feared dead. The blaze started around 5:30 am when a CNG tanker parked at the pump caught fire after a truck loaded with chemicals collided with other vehicles. The fire quickly spread, engulfing multiple trucks at the site. Emergency responders are working to extinguish the fire while ambulances rush the injured to nearby hospitals. Station House Officer Manish Gupta confirmed that several people sustained burn injuries, though the exact number of vehicles involved remains unclear. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Udaan Bhawan Office Complex Near Safdarjung Airport Area, No Injuries Reported.

Jaipur Petrol Pump Fire

VIDEO | Rajasthan: A gas tanker caught fire on Ajmer Road in #Jaipur earlier today. Several vehicles were also gutted in fire. More details are awaited.#JaipurNews (Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kIJcm3AQRJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2024

Fire in Jaipur. As per sources CNG truck caught fire in a petrol pump and both were on fire. Fire department on scene and many feared to be inside. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/gEUjzuKwZJ — Sandeep_M (@sandeep9925) December 20, 2024

