The Chhattisgarh state assembly witnessed a "nude" protest on the first day of the assembly's session by young men who went bare-chested in the streets to draw attention to the issue of bogus caste certificates in state government positions. Although the call for action over forged caste certificates is not new, this is the first time that a protest of this nature has taken place in the state. Nude Demonstrators Protest With Giant ‘Nipples’ Outside Facebook Office As Part of #WeTheNipple Campaign That Opposes Nudity Censorship (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh Nude Protest Videos

On the first day of Vidhan Sabha session in Chhattisgarh a group of young men holding placards ran naked along passing cars of MLAs on a road outside Vidhan Sabha to protest against people getting government jobs based on alleged fake Scheduled caste certificates @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/1qaVLbwbQD — Jayprakash (@jaynaidu87) July 18, 2023

#Naked_Protest SC-ST youth wing's total naked protest against Bhupesh govt. in Chhattisgarh,tried to gherao the Vidhan Sabha.All are taken in preventive custody. All these youths made allegations that 267 have secured govt. Jobs on the basis of fake caste certificates. pic.twitter.com/AP7NzHUQB0 — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) July 18, 2023

छत्तीसगढ़ में आज विधानसभा सत्र शुरु हुआ है. जब VVIP विधानसभा जा रहे थे, उसी समय दर्जन भर नौजवान पूरी तरह से नग्न हो कर सड़कों पर आ गए. इन नौजवानों की माँग थी कि फ़र्ज़ी आरक्षण प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर नौकरी कर रहे लोगों पर कार्रवाई की जाए. pic.twitter.com/e9gr8GuyXI — Alok Putul (@thealokputul) July 18, 2023

Raipur: Naked demonstration of Chhattisgarh SC ST youths in Raipur. Demonstration demanding action in fake caste certificate case.#chhattisgarh#ChhattisgarhNews pic.twitter.com/dAVqRYnBgy — Report1BharatEnglish (@Report1BharatEn) July 18, 2023

