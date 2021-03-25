Chhattisgarh Reports 2,419 New COVID-19 Cases:

Chhattisgarh reports 2,419 fresh COVID-19 cases, 594 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 3,32,113 Total discharges: 3,14,769 Death toll: 4,026 Active cases: 13,318 pic.twitter.com/jJZIxoCYz0 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)