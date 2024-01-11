Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili, the Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces of Saudi Arabia, received the Guard of Honour at the majestic South Block Lawns in New Delhi on Thursday, January 11. Moments from the ceremony was shared by news agency ANI on X, formerly twitter. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar and Abdullah Al-Ghafili later shook hands underscoring the strong ties between the two nations. For India, Saudi Arabia Is One of Most Important Strategic Partners, Says PM Narendra Modi in Talks With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Abdullah Al-Ghafili Receives Guard of Honour in Delhi:

#WATCH | Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili receives Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in Delhi pic.twitter.com/4LBxMO5CrA — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)