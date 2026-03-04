Mumbai is set to witness intense heat this Wednesday, with temperatures soaring under clear skies. The India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for heat in the city, warning of hot and humid conditions that may lead to dehydration and heat related illnesses. In Delhi, dry weather with rising daytime temperatures is expected. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are likely to experience mainly sunny conditions. Kolkata may see warm and slightly humid weather, while Shimla is forecast to remain pleasant with comparatively cooler temperatures. Residents, especially in Mumbai, are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and follow IMD advisories for the latest updates and rain predictions. Mumbai Weather Forecast for March 4: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City and Konkan as Temperatures Rise.

