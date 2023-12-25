Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of Christian community while attending a Christmas 2023 event in Delhi on Monday, December 25. Videos of the programme was shared on social media, showed PM Modi thoroughly enjoying the event as a group of school students performed a Christmas carol on stage. PM Modi was seen tapping his fingers to the tune of the song's beat. Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi wished everyone Merry Christmas on X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy" Recalling the noble teachings of Lord Christ, PM Modi said " May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all". Merry Christmas 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Christmas With WhatsApp Status Video, Greetings and Quotes to Loved Ones.

PM Modi Attends Christmas 2023 Celebration in New Delhi:

VIDEO | PM Modi attends a Christmas event in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/u7vmS1IPQW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an event with members of the Christian community on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/V9ZN259KWF — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the members of the Christian community on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/FchrbIcH8Q — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)