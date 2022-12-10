Amid intense lobbying for the chief minister's post, Congress high command has approved Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for Himachal Pradesh's top post. If sources are to be believed, Sukhu will be the new CM of Himachal Pradesh. According to the sources, Congress high command will announce Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's name by Saturday evening after discussing it with other leaders. Besides Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri was also in the Himachal Pradesh CM race. State Congress chief Pratibha Singh had also thrown her hat in the ring but later decided to withdraw her name. Who Will Be New Himachal Pradesh CM? From Vikramaditya Singh to Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, List of Congress Leaders Who May Become Chief Minister .

Himachal Pradesh to Get New CM:

