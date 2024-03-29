The Income Tax (IT) Department has issued Rs 1,700 tax notice to the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, March 29, 2024. Meanwhile, the Congress is set to stage a nationwide protest against the tax notice. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has reportedly directed all the state units to demonstrate at PCC headquarters and at district Congress Committee headquarters on the issue on Saturday, March 30. Income Tax Department Has Issued Congress Demand Notice of Rs 1,700 Crore Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections: Sources.

Congress to Stage Nationwide Protest on Rs 1,700 Crore Income Tax Notice

Congress to stage a nationwide protest on the Income Tax notice to Congress Party Congress General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal has directed all the state units to demonstrate at PCC headquarters and at district Congress Committee headquarters on the issue tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PL63SCz61d — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)