Centre's self4society.mygov.in platform provides Information on Hospital Beds, Plasma and Oxygen Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases:

Struggling to find updated information on covid-19 resources? Visit https://t.co/qYNfPys0hR, a crowdsourced platform with info on hospital beds, plasma, medicines, and oxygen. Please verify & give us feedback. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/T33rivruln — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 27, 2021

