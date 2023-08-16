In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman died today after being pulled into the waters of the Birupa River by a crocodile in the Bari region of Jajpur district, Odisha. A video of the tragic incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the giant croc can be seen feasting on the woman's dead body. According to reports, the woman had gone to the river this morning to wash clothes, during which the reptile dragged her into the water body. Crocodile Attack in Odisha: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed by Alligator While Bathing in Brahmani River in Kendrapara, Half-Eaten Body Found.

Crocodile Attack in Odisha Video:

