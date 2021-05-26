Cyclone Yaas: 6 Flights Between Mumbai and Kolkata and Bhubaneswar Cancelled So Far, Says Mumbai Airport

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed the cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Approx 6 flights have been cancelled so far. Flights to other regions continue to operate on schedule: Mumbai Airport PRO#CycloneYaas — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

