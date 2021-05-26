As Cyclone Yaas intensified further, water from the sea floods the residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district in Odisha. Several parts of Odisha have been receiving incessant rainfall after the landfall process of tropical cyclone Yaas commenced on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Odisha: Water from the sea floods the residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district. The landfall process of #CycloneYaas is continuing. It will take around 3 hours to complete. It is 30 km south-southeast of Balasore at 9:30 am, as per IMD's update. pic.twitter.com/j6JMo2f3sa — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

