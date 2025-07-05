The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, July 5, demolished an illegally constructed storage unit at the Dadar Kabutar Khana, seizing 25 bags of food grains, each weighing 50 kg, that were being used to feed pigeons. The action follows a directive from the Maharashtra state government to take strict measures against 51 kabutar khanas across Mumbai, which have increasingly been flagged as public health hazards. According to BMC officials, the operation began at Dadar as it hosts the city’s largest pigeon feeding zone. “Similar action will be initiated at the remaining kabutar khanas in phases,” said a senior civic official. The Dadar kabutar khana, long considered a local landmark, has recently come under fire from residents who have raised concerns over respiratory illnesses, poor air quality, and pollution caused by pigeon droppings and feathers. Pune: Eknath Shinde Recites 'Sher' for Amit Shah During Inauguration Ceremony of Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Kondhwa, Concludes Speech With 'Jai Gujarat' Remark (Watch Video).

Dadar Kabutar Khana Shed, Fencing Dismantled

BMC Takes Action Against Pigeon Feeding in Dadar

One more blunder by Maharashtra govt.. Closing decade(or more ) old kabutar khana in dadar.. No power no close butcher houses but ready to close kabutar khana..wah hindi sarkar@Ayush_Shah_25 @coolfunnytshirt @mgnayak5 @theskindoctor13 pic.twitter.com/TPszUUzisn — jeegar jain (@sobomarwadi) July 4, 2025

