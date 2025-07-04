Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised eyebrows after he ended his speech in Pune with "Jai Gujarat". Notably, the incident occurred during the inauguration ceremony of Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre at Kondhwa in Pune, which Union Minister Amit Shah also graced. While ending his speech in Pune, Eknath Shinde asked the audience if he could recite a "sher-shayari" in honour of Shah, to which the crowd responded in the affirmative. As Shine wrapped up his speech, he thanked the audience and said, "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra". However, he paused for a brief moment and said, "Jai Gujarat", a remark which has raised several eyebrows. A video of Eknath Shinde saying "Jai Gujarat" has also gone viral on social media. Amit Shah Begins Two-day Visit to Maharashtra, Welcomed in Pune by CM Fadnavis.

Eknath Shinde Concludes His Speech With 'Jai Gujarat' Remark in Pune

