Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday, January 16, spoke about the deepfake issue. He said that they held two meetings on the deepfake issue. "In today's IT rules, there are 2 provisions of misinformation and deepfakes, it is mandatory to comply with it," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. The BJP leader also said they have issued an advisory and will notify new IT rules in 7-8 days. The development comes after former cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar flagged his deepfake video doing the rounds on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake: Iconic Cricket’s Deepfake Video Circulates on Social Media Platform Promoting Gaming App Called ‘Skyward Aviator Quest’.

Will Notify New IT Rules in 7-8 Days

#WATCH | On deepfake issue, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, " We held 2 meetings on this...in today's IT rules, there are 2 provisions of misinformation and deepfakes, it is mandatory to comply with it...we have also issued an advisory...we will notify new IT rules in… pic.twitter.com/C0sG2fhneN — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

