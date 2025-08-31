A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Bhaunwala village of Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district when a forest department team faced a fierce attack from a massive king cobra during an attempt to capture it. Panic gripped the villagers after spotting the snake of extraordinary length hiding in the wall shrubs, prompting the team’s intervention. As the officers tried to pull the reptile out, the cobra lunged at them, forcing the rescuers into a narrow escape. The intense encounter, caught on camera, shows the team struggling to subdue the venomous snake as it repeatedly attacked. After a tense effort, the king cobra was finally captured safely and later released into the jungle. King Cobra Slithers Over Sleeping Man in Uttarakhand, Viral Video Shows His Calm Reaction Despite Deadly Snake Nearby.

King Cobra Attacks Rescue Team in Dehradun

