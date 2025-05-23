A man’s eerily calm reaction to a king cobra slithering across his legs while he lay on a bed has left social media users stunned. Though some reports claim the video was filmed in Uttarakhand, LatestLY couldn’t verify the location. In the viral footage, the king cobra slowly glides over the man, who astonishingly remains still — even turning the camera on himself to smile. The cobra eventually inches toward his head and makes direct eye contact, prompting the man to finally leap up in panic. Despite being among the most venomous snakes, the cobra shows no aggression and stays motionless. Viewers debated whether the reptile was a pet, though experts note king cobras generally avoid conflict unless provoked. Kamareddy: Man Bitten by Cobra While Performing Stunts With Snake for Social Media Reel in Telangana, Dies (Watch Video).

Man Stuns Internet With Calm Reaction as King Cobra Slithers Over Him

