In a startling case, Delhi Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals who had been living in the country after allegedly changing their identities and posing as transgender individuals. The men had undergone surgical procedures and taken hormonal injections to alter their appearance, authorities confirmed. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Shakidul, Mohammad Dulal Akhtar, Mohammad Mahir, Mohammad Amirul Islam, and Saddam Hussain. Police sources said the group had been living in different parts of Delhi, pretending to be part of the local transgender community. According to investigators, the accused not only crossed the border illegally but went to extreme lengths to avoid detection. “They underwent gender transition procedures and hormonal treatments, likely with the help of local contacts, to blend in and dodge scrutiny,” an officer stated. Delhi Car Fire: Man Charred to Death After Vehicle Bursts Into Flames on Bijwasan Road Flyover in Chanakyapuri Area, Probe Underway (See Pic)

Bangladeshi Men Posing as Transgenders Arrested

दिल्ली पुलिस ने पांच बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया। ये सभी ट्रांसजेंडर बनकर रह रहे थे। इसके लिए इन्होंने अपने शरीर में सर्जरी कराई और हार्मोनल इंजेक्शन लिए। सिर्फ भारत में रहने के लिए इतना सब किया या कुछ और वजह थी? ये एक बड़ा सवाल है। पकड़े गए आरोपी मोहम्मद शकीदुल,… pic.twitter.com/jaHkbrshqc — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2025

