Delhi's Mayur Vihar police nabbed a habitual thief, Rishu (24), today, June 22. The police recovered one stolen motorcycle and four stolen phones, which were linked to four FIRs against the accused. The police arrested Rishu near Star City Mall after acting on technical surveillance and vigilant patrolling. After his arrest, the accused admitted to thefts to fund his drug addiction. The police have urged the public to remain cautious and report suspicious activity. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Hotel Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested After Confession Call to Police.

Mayur Vihar Police Nab Habitual Thief

Delhi: Mayur Vihar police nabbed a habitual thief, Rishu (24), recovering one stolen motorcycle and four stolen phones linked to four FIRs. Acting on technical surveillance and vigilant patrolling, police arrested him near Star City Mall. Rishu admitted to thefts to fund his drug… pic.twitter.com/GhvdSIJLZS — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2025

