A video from Delhi has surfaced online wherein a man is seen being dragged on the bonnet of a car. The incident took place between Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin around 11 pm on April 30. According to the man dragged by the car, the vehicle had hit his car three times after which he confronted the driver. "After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet," he told news agency ANI. Delhi Police's PCR van made the car stop and saved the man. The accused driver, identified as Ramchand Kumar, denied the allegation and said the man deliberately jumped on his car. Delhi Hit-and-Drag Case: Car Rams Rickshaw-Puller, Drags Him Over 300 Metres in Lutyens Zone, Accused Driver Held.

Man Dragged on Bonnet of Car in Delhi:

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

#WATCH | "My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?" said the accused Ramchand Kumar pic.twitter.com/WMpNByImyp — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)