In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, a woman doctor died by suicide today, March 9. According to news agency ANI, the 26-year-old doctor ended her life by hanging herself in Delhi's Rohini Sector 8. Officials of the Delhi police said that the reason for the suicide is not clear. "The woman's family is currently being questioned," they added. Delhi Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped Multiple Times by Tuition Teacher, Probe Underway.

Woman Doctor Ends Life in Delhi

A female doctor aged 26 years committed suicide in Delhi's Rohini Sector 8 by hanging herself. The reason for the suicide is not clear. The woman's family is currently being questioned: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

