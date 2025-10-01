A Zomato delivery agent called the cops in Delhi’s Narela after a school teacher, allegedly drunk, refused to pay for his food order and misbehaved with him. The incident took place on September 29, when the delivery partner, Arjun, alleged that the customer forcibly took the order and hurled abuses instead of making payment. Police officers rushed to the spot and found the accused, identified as Rishi Kumar, intoxicated and verbally abusive towards them as well. CCTV footage later showed Kumar being dragged down the stairs by policemen, while the delivery agent stood nearby. The video quickly went viral on social media. DCP Outer North Hareshwar V Swamy told ANI that the accused and another person at the apartment were intoxicated and later taken for a medical examination, which confirmed alcohol use. Since the delivery agent did not file a formal complaint, police said Kumar was “counselled and sent home.” Zomato Healthy Mode: CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces New Feature With Healthy Score for Every Dish.

Zomato Agent Calls Cops After Teacher Skips Payment

Rishi Kumar, a teacher in Narela, refused to pay for food. Look what happened later when the delivery guy called in the police. pic.twitter.com/eWpyx4Qn6F — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) October 1, 2025

DCP Outer North Hareshwar V Swamy Confirms Accused Was Intoxicated

#WATCH | Delhi: On an online food delivery boy allegedly being bullied by a person in a drunken state in Narela, DCP Outer North, Hareshwar V Swamy says, "This incident happened on 29 September. We received a PCR call at around 9:55 pm from the delivery boy who said that the… pic.twitter.com/CpcAYRHHo2 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

