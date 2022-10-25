Delhi’s air quality turned ‘very poor’ on Tuesday morning with people celebrating the festival of Diwali by bursting crackers on Monday night despite a ban imposed by the AAP government in order to keep air pollution levels in check. Despite the legal deterrent in place, people in many parts of the city, including in south and northwest Delhi, started bursting crackers by dusk. High-intensity firecrackers could be heard going off on the ground or mid-air. The AQI in the National Capital is standing at 323.

Check Tweet:

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, with AQI standing at 323; visuals from India Gate pic.twitter.com/YATIwXfCBk — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

