Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Lok Sabha after inaugurating the New Parliament Building. Speaking from the Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said that India is the mother of democracy. "It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea & tradition." PM Modi added. He also said that several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. PM Narendra Modi Receives Standing Ovation As He Enters New Parliament Amid 'Modi, Modi' Chants (Watch Video).

India Is the Mother of Democracy

#WATCH | India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea & tradition: PM Modi#NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/IGMkWlhqrm — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)