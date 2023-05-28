Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM received a warm welcome and standing ovation when he entered the New Parliament amid 'Modi, Modi' chants. A video of PM Narendra Modi entering the New Parliament amid "Modi Modi" chants has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 30-second video clip shows PM Modi entering the new sansad bhavan as he received a standing ovation amid "Modi, Modi" chants. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling the plaque marking the inauguration. He also felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes. 'May This Be a Cradle of Empowerment, Igniting Dreams and Nurturing Them Into Reality': PM Narendra Modi Dedicates New Parliament Building to Nation (See Pics).

PM Modi Receives Standing Ovation in New Parliament

#WATCH | PM Modi enters new Parliament amid 'Modi, Modi' chants and standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JRNSIImVjm — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)