Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the demise of journalist Ravish Tiwari. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti."

