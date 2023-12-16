Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray led a huge protest march from Mumbai’s Dharavi with party leader Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and other Maharashtra politicians, including Dharavi Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday. Thackeray had earlier announced the march to the Adani Realty office in BKC, accusing the Eknath Shinde government of favouring Adani Realty in the Dharavi redevelopment project, one of Asia’s largest slums. Dharavi Residents Fear Uncertainty About Houses, Livelihood After Maharashtra Govt's Nod to Adani Firm for Redevelopment Project.

Uddhav Thackeray Leads Protest Against Adani Group

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray led a protest march of the party, alleging favour to Adani Group in connection with the Dharavi redevelopment project. Visuals of the protest from earlier today, at T Junction of Dharavi area. pic.twitter.com/zFlevoCjX7 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

