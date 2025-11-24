President Droupadi Murmu today, November 24, condoled the demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Dharmendra. The 89-year-old actor breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai today. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Droupadi Murmu said that Dharmendra's death is a great loss to Indian cinema. "One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists," her post read. President Droupadi Murmu also offered heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Other Celebrities Attend Hindi Cinema Legend’s Last Rites (Watch Videos).

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to Dharmendra

The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2025

