A video is doing rounds on social media where a man can be seen killing a sleeping dog with a brick in UP's Kanpur. The incident was reported for the Juhi area of the district. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, the man can be seen approaching the sleeping animal with a brick in his hand. He then throws the brick with full force toward the canine, killing it on the spot. Meanwhile, UP police took cognizance of the viral video and arrested the accused for animal cruelty. Animal Cruelty Video: Man Kicks Cow, Mercilessly Swirls Its Tail; Gets Stomped By The Animal in Return; Clip Goes Viral.

Kanpur Man Kills Sleeping Dog with Brick:

