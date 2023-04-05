Another incident of dog attack was reported from Jalandhar City's Bhairon market, where at least five dogs jumped over two people riding on a scooty late at night. The incident was recorded in CCTV footage. The dogs snatched and tore the pillion rider sitting behind. They were trying to bite them. However, the driver got off the vehicle and picked a stone from the road to hit them. Only then they went away. What has happened to dogs across the country, or is it that the media is highlighting more these days? Now, even adults are not safe from their attack. Earlier, only old citizens and children were on their radar. Stray Dog Menace in Odisha: Chased by Street Dogs, Woman Rams Scooty Into Car in Berhampur, CCTV Video of Horrifying Accident Goes Viral.

Street Dog Menace in Jalandhar

Stray dogs attacked on two people going on scooty in Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/j5q0EpO0mL — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)