An incident of stray dog menace was reported in Odisha's Berhampur city on April 3. A woman rammed her scooter into a car parked on the roadside in order to escape an attack by stray dogs. She, along with two pillion riders, suffered injuries in the incident. The horrifying accident was caught on a CCTV camera, and the video went viral. The CCTV footage shows a pack of stray dogs chasing the women travelling on scooty. The rider rams her scooty into a car while escaping the dogs. Dog Menace in Rajkot: Woman Killed in Brutal Stray Dogs Attack (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Odisha: A woman who was scared of being bitten by stray dogs, rammed her scooty into a car parked on the side of the road in Berhampur city. There were three people on the scooty; all have sustained injuries in the incident. (03.04) (Viral CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/o3MeeBYYPm — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

