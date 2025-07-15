US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he mediated between India and Pakistan and stopped the four-day conflict between the two countries. "We have been very successful in settling wars. You have India, Pakistan...India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going," Trump said. Notably, the US President made the remarks during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte. Donald Trump said that he used the strategy of trade to stop the war between India and Pakistan. "We did that through trade. I said, we’re not going to talk to you about trade unless you get this thing settled. And they did," he added. In June this year, Trump had claimed mediation between India and Pakistan when he told reporters on Air Force One, "You know, I did something that people don’t talk about, and I don’t talk about very much, but we solved a big problem, a nuclear problem potentially with India and with Pakistan." Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War Through Trade Deals (Watch Video).

India and Pakistan Would Have Been a Nuclear War Within Another Week, Says Donald Trump

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "We have been very successful in settling wars. You have India, Pakistan...India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. That was going very badly. We did that through trade. I said, we're… pic.twitter.com/GPDA6ObK0B — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

